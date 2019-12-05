Kenya: Algeria Latest to Back Kenya's Bid for UN Security Council Seat

4 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Algeria is the latest African country to declare support for Kenya's candidature for the non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

Incoming Algerian ambassador to Kenya, Selma Malika Haddadi, said her country is convinced that Kenya is best-placed to advance Africa's interests at the UNSC.

Ambassador Haddadi added that Kenya's commitment and contribution to regional and international peace and security make it the best candidate.

She also said Kenya's re-election as a member of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council, as well as endorsement of its candidature by the AU, were testimonies of its front-runner position ahead of the vote next June.

"Algeria fully and actively supports Kenya's candidacy," she said on Wednesday, while presenting her credential to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.

OTHER EVNOYS

President Kenyatta also received credentials from incoming Bangladesh High Commissioner Jahangir Kabir Talukder and non-resident High Commissioner Verna Mills from the dual-island nation of St Kitts and Nevis, who will be based in Havana, Cuba.

The President said he looked forward to working closely with them to strengthen Kenya's ties with their countries.

The President also assured the envoys of his support so their tours of duty are successful.

Mr Talukder pledged to use his stay in the country to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Nairobi and Dhaka.

Ms Mills, the first envoy to represent St Kitts and Nevis in Kenya, said presentation of her credentials signalled the beginning of a new era of closer ties between her country and sub-Saharan Africa.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

