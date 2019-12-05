Kenya: Ken Kenyatta Lands New Job

Former Ushuru tactician Ken Kenyatta has officially taken over as the head coach of National Super League side Talanta.

Kenyatta, who parted ways with Ushuru in July this year, is known for his record-breaking performance in 2013 that led to the promotion of Ushuru to the Kenyan Premier League.

Speaking in a meeting with the players and the club management led by Kenya Academy of Sports Director of Talent Development Douglas Ratemo, Kenyatta said he was ready for

the task ahead promising to turn the fortunes at the club.

"I have a wealth of experience since my days as player to my coaching days and I promise to work hard to help the club improve in ranking," he said.

He, however, called on the players to work hard and give their all in order to help improve the performance of the club.

"We are ranked position 14th on the log with 18 points, 25 points off the league leaders. That means we have the daunting task of winning the next eight games as a start to be able to be back

in contention for promotion. That will require a lot of sacrifice and hard work from all of us," he said.

On the upcoming transfer window, Kenyatta said he was not keen to bring in new players saying he will use the available talent to move the team forward.

On his part, Mr Ratemo assured the players and the coach of his commitment to support them on and off the field to ensure they post good results.

"We have great confidence in coach Kenyatta and the entire playing unit and we are sure that with dedication and commitment our performance will improve.

"Our desire is to see Talanta competing at the top level of this country's football league and we believe you have what it takes to get there," he said.

Talanta is winless in their last 10 matches, with their last win being in September against Police, which is two points above them.

The Communications Authority-sponsored club next hosts Shabana which is four points above them (at position 11) on December 15, in what will be Kenyatta's first match in charge.