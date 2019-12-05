Kenya: All Set for Kenya Open in Vipingo

The big battle for a share of the prize fund of Euro 300,000 (Sh30 million) in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open presented by M-Pesa, the first ever Ladies European Tour tournament to be held in Kenya and East Africa, will finally take place on Thursday morning at the par 72 Vipingo Ridge's Baobab course in Kilifi.

A field of 106 players, two less than the original entry list, from 28 different countries including the United States of America and hosts Kenya, were drawn in what promises to be a thrilling golfing week for Kenya's golf enthusiasts.

Two international players who had confirmed participation withdrew for various reasons. This means two teams both on the 10th tee at 7.30am and 11.50am will have two players each..

Hosts Kenya will be represented by five players, four of whom will be amateurs vying for the amateur title, while one of the two Kenyan lady professionals Bhavi Shah will go for the cash.

Like all the other events in the Ladies European Tour (LET), there will be a cut after the second round where the top 60 players and ties will remain in the event for the final two rounds. Being the grand finale of the tour, the event has attracted most of the top ranked players.

Besides Kenya, other African countries being represented are Nigeria, Swaziland (E-Swatini), Morocco and South Africa. However leading the field will be Norway's Marianne Skarpnord who is currently leading with a total of 687 points in the LET points table for the season, 94 points clear ahead of Esther Henseleit from Germany who won Wednesday's Pro-Am.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This however being a new territory for almost all the players, it will be a matter of who manages the tough playing course where one must play solid shots to overcome the strong Indian Ocean wind.

It will be interesting to see how the three Americans Cheyenne Woods, a niece of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, Lakareber Abe who has Ugandan roots and Beth Allen, the only regular and ranked American player in the Tour, have to offer against the majority Europeans.

The Baobab course which is the only certified PGA course in this region has been prepared well for the event even though those who played in Wednesday's Pro-Am described the greens as moderate.

"The greens are not as fast as we usually have at Karen during the Magical Kenya Open though there is a chance of the organisers making them slightly quicker than they were on Wednesday," said Kenya Open tournament director Patrick Obath who was among those who played in the Proi-Am which attracted a field of 120 players.

Besides Magical Kenya and Mpesa, the inaugural event which is likely to inspire many young Kenyan female golfers, is being supported by other corporates such as KCB Bank, Capital FM, Aquamist, East African Breweries, Turkish Airlines, Vipingo Development, KPA and Wilken.