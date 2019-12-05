Kenya: Three KPL Ties Postponed Due to Cecafa

4 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

The much hyped Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clash between Gor Mahia and Kisumu All Stars set for this weekend has been postponed to December 22.

Kenya Premier League CEO Jack Oguda on Wednesday announced that the match and other two ties have been rescheduled because the clubs have three or more players who have received call ups to the Harambee Stars squad for upcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup which kicks off Saturday.

"We had written to four clubs informing them of the decision to reschedule their matches since the law says a club shouldn't honour league games if three or more of their players are with the national team. It is only Tusker who informed us that they will continue with their match against Kariobangi Sharks in absence of their players and we have allowed them to proceed with the game," said Oguda.

The other two matches involve Ulinzi Stars and Zoo Kericho, as well as Mathare United, who were to face AFC Leopards.

Both Ulinzi Stars and Tusker have three players each in Francis Kimanzi's side, while Mathere United and Gor Mahia have four players each.

Gor Mahia has captain Kenneth Muguna, his assistant Joash Onyango, midfielder Lawrence Juma and winger Clifford Miheso, while the Slum Boys have Andrew Juma, David Owino, Kevin Kimani and Roy Okal.

Ulinzi Stars has goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo and strikers Oscar Wamalwa and Elvis Nandwa, while Tusker have Luke Namanda, Timothy Otieno and Hillary Wandera.

KPL has since given out revised fixtures which will see the clubs, whose players are not participating in the regional tourney, break officially for holidays on December 16, while those whose matches have been postponed play on December 22 and 29.

