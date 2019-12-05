Kenya: Teams Arrive for Martial Arts Championship

4 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Democratic Republic of Congo and Thailand have arrived for the seventh edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship to be held at Aga Khan Academy this weekend.

The Thai contingent comprises of five players and a technical team official, while the Congolese squad has three players, with one of them holding a top position in the country's Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation.

The two teams were received at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa by the Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation chairman, Clarence Mwakio and his assistant secretary, Elvis Malipe who is also the captain of the Kenya team popularly known as Jasiri.

DR Congo captain Sambay Koger said it was their first time to take part and learn from their opponents in the Mombasa event, but promised local fans to expect good displays from the three participants.

"We've come here to give stiff opposition to any opponent we are to face and do well. When we return home, we want to teach other players and popularise what we've learnt from this championship," said Koger.

Thailand team leader Chaiwat Chantanom, who is also the championship technical official, said they have come with five players who are taking part in this event for the first time.

The five players are Nukun Chaloemphi, Sinakorn Chomchithana, Thiradet Muepae (captain), Phimonwan Thangsakilsiri and Jirnapha Khotthip.

Muepae said they have high hopes of doing well in the championship.

Mwakio said teams from Philippines, South Korea and Japan are expected to arrive on Thursday with Nepal, Nigeria, Congo Brazzaville, Ivory Coast and Ethiopia on Friday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.