South Africa: Possible Industrial Action By Players As CSA Turmoil Deepens

5 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

There is a possibility that leading South African cricket players will embark on industrial action in protest against the already under-pressure Cricket South Africa.

The latest setback for Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe and the missing-in-action president Chris Nenzani came after the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) made public a dispute over the use of players' image rights.

With a Test series against England looming later in December 2019, it is the most crucial time for the game in this country. Losing leading players to industrial action would cripple the sport.

"Unfortunately, Saca has again had to commence a formal process against CSA in respect of yet another situation in which the commercial rights of players in the MSL [Mzanzi Super League] have been ignored," Saca chief executive Tony Irish said in a statement.

"CSA has used, and allowed the use of, the names and images of players in association with a fantasy league game (called Dream11) related to MSL without any rights to do so and despite Saca having relaying to CSA that such use is unlawful. The situation has continued despite our concerns raised on repeated occasions, leaving us little option but to take formal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

