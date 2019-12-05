Zimbabwe: First Lady Gets Hospital Equipment

5 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa in Guangzhou, China

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is the patron of Angel of Hope Foundation, on Tuesday received state-of-the-art hospital equipment here from a Chinese company that was touched by video presentations of her cancer screening initiatives and other health promotion programmes she is spearheading back home.

Mrs Shen Yi, the director of Guangzhou Laiwei Medical Instruments Co Ltd, who donated the equipment, was among officials of the 100 firms that attended Tuesday's business meeting between the Zimbabwean delegation led by the First Lady and Chinese businesspeople.

Amai Mnangagwa is in China at the invitation of a Chinese group of companies, ChinaBrand International Commercial, which has been following her philanthropic work and empowerment projects that she conducts through the foundation.

ChinaBrand, led by Mrs Juliana Yutao-Jiang, expressed willingness to work with the First Lady.

She then invited her to China and mobilised several other Chinese firms that held fruitful meetings with the Zimbabwean delegation.

It was during one of the meetings that the First Lady's work she is conducting through her charity arm, Angel of Hope Foundation, was illustrated on videos.

Her hard work and passion for a healthy nation touched the hearts of many in the meeting including Mrs Shen.

She decided to assist the country's health sector through the Angel of Hope Foundation.

The machines are called extracorporal therapy apparatus.

Amai Mnangagwa was at a loss for words after the donation.

She has a passion for improved health deliveries across Zimbabwe.

This has driven her foundation to build waiting shelters for expecting mothers in rural communities and the constant availing of doctors to screen both men and women of cancers that affect them, including cervical and breast cancer for women and prostate cancer for men.

Amai Mnangagwa is the country's Health and Child Care Ambas- sador.

Mrs Shen, whose company makes hospital equipment, asked Amai Mnangagwa to donate the machines to hospitals of her choice in Zimbabwe.

"We will put these machines to good use as they form the new equipment everyone yearns for and they will go a long way in assisting the people of Zimbabwe. We can never thank you enough for this kind gesture," said the First Lady.

Mrs Shen said she was willing to partner Angel of Hope Foundation in the health sector.

Family health director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Bernard Madzima could not hide his excitement too.

"The machines are new technology and as the health sector, we are very excited to

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

