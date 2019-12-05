Uganda: Security Guard Shoots Dead Kampala University Student

Police in Jinja are investigating circumstances under which a security guard attached to Star React Security Guard Limited shot dead a third year student of Kampala University, Jinja branch.

The deceased identified as Isaac Katagwa who has been pursuing a Bachelor's degree in hotel management, tourism and leisure was shot through his back at close range and died instantly on Wednesday night.

A student who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said that she heard a gunshot at around 08.45pm and ran towards the administration block only to find Katagwa's lifeless body lying on the ground.

"After hearing the gunshot sound, all students including me ran to the administration block for refuge only to find our colleague's lifeless body lying on the ground," she said.

A staff who preferred anonymity so as to speak freely said the deceased had a heated argument with the guard before the shooting.

"This is an institution of adults where all staff and students are treated with respect. As the two individuals kept on arguing, we played it cool only to hear a gunshot later," he said.

A team of scene of crime officers that dashed to the university under the command of Jinja Central Police Commander, Mr Godwin Ochaku chased away journalists, students and their lecturers from the premises accusing them of messing up the crime scene.

The deceased's body was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The suspect is currently locked up at Jinja central police station as investigations continue.

Additional reporting by URN