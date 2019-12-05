Uganda: Security Guard Shoots Dead Kampala University Student

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)
5 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Philip Wafula

Police in Jinja are investigating circumstances under which a security guard attached to Star React Security Guard Limited shot dead a third year student of Kampala University, Jinja branch.

The deceased identified as Isaac Katagwa who has been pursuing a Bachelor's degree in hotel management, tourism and leisure was shot through his back at close range and died instantly on Wednesday night.

A student who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said that she heard a gunshot at around 08.45pm and ran towards the administration block only to find Katagwa's lifeless body lying on the ground.

"After hearing the gunshot sound, all students including me ran to the administration block for refuge only to find our colleague's lifeless body lying on the ground," she said.

A staff who preferred anonymity so as to speak freely said the deceased had a heated argument with the guard before the shooting.

"This is an institution of adults where all staff and students are treated with respect. As the two individuals kept on arguing, we played it cool only to hear a gunshot later," he said.

A team of scene of crime officers that dashed to the university under the command of Jinja Central Police Commander, Mr Godwin Ochaku chased away journalists, students and their lecturers from the premises accusing them of messing up the crime scene.

The deceased's body was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The suspect is currently locked up at Jinja central police station as investigations continue.

Additional reporting by URN

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.