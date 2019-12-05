Zimbabwe: Pamushana Wins Old Mutual High School Quiz Competition

HIGH schools from all the country's provinces weekend fought for honours at the 2019 annual Old Mutual National School Quiz Tournament with Pamushana High school coming out tops.

For their triumph, the Bikita learning institution received a Honda Fit vehicle as the grand prize.

Pamushana beat Kwekwe High school in the final held on Saturday at Rainbow Towers in Harare.

The competition was hosted by local pan-African publishing Book of African Records and sponsored by leading financial services provider Old Mutual.

In a speech read on his behalf by Primary and Secondary Education secretary Peter Muzawazi, Minister Cain Mathema praised the organisers and the sponsors of the event which he said created a platform for learners to sharpen their research abilities, among other necessary skills.

"Congratulations to Old Mutual and Book of African Records for bringing this exciting programme to the nation," Mathema said.

"The Old Mutual schools quiz competitions encourage all our learners to make an original contribution to their field of research study as an integral part of their education.

"The nature of the quiz is that it demands intensive research and enhances cognitive development.

"The quality of talents showcased during the course of the quiz competition is a cause for great pride and hope that Zimbabwe is developing cadres who will, without doubt, make their contribution to the socio-economic development of our beautiful country."

Minister Mathema invited more partners to the country's education sector, something he said was critical to laying a firm foundation for the country's development.

"As the country marches towards becoming an upper-middle income economy by 2030 under the visionary leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we are cognisant of the fact that realising this goal will greatly depend on manpower equipped with African knowledge and skills to solve problems with innovations," said Mathema.

The Old Mutual schools quiz was launched in 1983 and is the country's longest running quiz competition that has groomed thousands of emerging intellectuals over the years.