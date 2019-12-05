Malawi: Mwanamvekha Pledges More Developmental Support in Chiradzulu South

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha who is also member of parliament for Chiradzulu South has promised people in the area to expect a continuation of various developments in the constituency.

Mwanamvekha, who has currently made history by becoming the first person to return the position of member of parliament in the constituency after being re-elected in May, made the remarks on Sunday (December 1 2019) during a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 'thank you' rally held at Namitambo ground in the district which was also part of Joseph Mwanamveka Football and Netball Trophy final.

The event which was attended by highly profile government officials as well as football and netball administrators and players brought together notable and prominent people which included, Minister of Sports Francis Phiso, Deputy Minister of Defence Chipiliro Mpinganjira, Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri, Blantyre City Council Deputy Mayor Joseph Makwinja as well as Malawi national team head coach Meck Mwase, Malawi's football legendary Ernest Mtawali and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Khungikile Matiya.

Speaking during function Mwanamvekha said though the event was meant to be a football and netball final but its main objective was to make it as a 'Thank You' DPP rally celebration which was aimed at giving appreciation to the people of the area for continuing with their tremendous support which they started in 2014.

"Honestly, I am always glad and proud with the kind of support that I receive from members of the community. I therefore, thought it wise to organise a special day like this one just to express my humble appreciation to them because by voting me for the second time means that they are impressed with my work because because previously there has been no member of parliament who returned the seat.

"As such I want to assure and challenge the people here that I will pay back this good gesture by continuing from where I stopped in bringing various developments that can be beneficial to every member of the constituency and make sure that this area becomes a model in terms of developments in the country," said Mwanamveka.

The country's purse keeper, further, encouraged the youth in the area to remain united and refrain from immoral behaviours if they are to achieve their goals and become reliable citizens and that he will also continue organising football and netball competitions in order to allow the youth to

improve their talent and skills so that they can fulfill their dreams of becomes future football and netball stars.

In his remarks, Minister of Sports Francis Phiso commended Mwanamvekha for organising the sports competition which he said it gives the youth an opportunity to develop their talents.