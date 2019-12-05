Malawi: Lilongwe's Former Mayor Bikoko Granted Bail in Corruption Case

5 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Former Mayor for Lilongwe City Desmond Bikoko has been granted bail by Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court after his dramatic arrest on corruption charges linked to alleged illegal sale of land.

Lawyer for Bikoko, Gilbert Khonyongwa, applied for bail after the former mayor was arrested by the graft-busting body.

Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana heard the bail bid and released Bikoko on Wednesday aftermoon.

He has since been formally charged with two counts of abuse of office.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) lawyer Benjamin Mandala said that the bureau will now await consent from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale to proceed with prosecution.

The court has set December 11 2019 for Bikoko to take plea.

Bail bond includes K20,000 cash, two surities K1 million each, surrendering traveling documents and Bikoko is expected to appear before ACB offices every Monday fortnightly.

Lawyer Khonyongwa said he is looking forward to the date of the trial.

ACB officials hinted that more arrests are expected for Lilongwe city council officials over the land issue.

Malawians have expressed concern over the way land has been sold to the powerful and rich politicians and organisations.

