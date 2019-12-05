Malawi: Wanderers Beat Masters to Pile Up Pressure to Nyasa Bullets

Vincent Nyangulu's second half goal was enough for Mighty Be Forward Wanderers to see off Masters Security at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe on Wednesday to continue piling up pressure to leader Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Super League title chase.

Bullets also won their mid week game in Blantyre and have 58 points from 26 games, just a point above Wanderers. They have four games each before they wind up the season.

Nyangulu - signed from Masters - met Isaac Kaliat's corner from the right-hand side and placed his right shot to perfection, beyond the dive of Bester Phiri and into the bottom corner.

Babatunde Adepoju had already gone close as Wanderers started the match brightly, and Kaliati curled a shot just beyond the top corner at the end of a Felix Zulu's -inspired move.

Wanderers arrived with attacking intentions but they only really came to life in the second half.

Masters were also dangerous in the first half as Maneno Nyoni sneaked his way to the byline and rolled a dangerous low ball across our six-yard box, and Harry Nyirenda intervened brilliantly to clear.

There were also two penalty appeals from the Nomads with handballs inside the box but the referee waved play on in all the situations.

The game also turned into a physical one especially in the second half as both teams were searching for a goal.

On Sunday, the Nomads will host Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium while Bullets will face Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium.