Mozambique: KZN Cops Intercept Vehicle From Mozambique With R2.7 Million Worth of Heroin

4 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A vehicle transporting drugs worth an estimated R2.7m from Mozambique has been seized by KwaZulu-Natal police and one suspect has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker on Wednesday said officers in Pongola had acted on intelligence that the drugs were crossing over the SA border.

He said police officers were dispatched along the route and spotted the vehicle travelling on the N2.

"The vehicle was intercepted and a search was conducted. During the search, police found 15kg of suspected heroin hidden in the vehicle's spare wheel. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R2.7m."

He said a 40-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs, and a case was opened at the Pongola police station, before being transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.

"The recovery of such a huge consignment of drugs is commended. This was a major breakthrough for the province and demonstrates the determination of our police officers to stem cross-border crimes during this festive season," said KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.