Khartoum — First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo accompanied by the two members of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman and Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayeshi and Director of Military Intelligence General Jamal Abdul-Majeed arrived in Ndjamena, capital of Chad Wednesday.

Foreign Minister of Chad Mohamed Zain Shareef received him at Ndjamena airport.