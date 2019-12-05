Sudan: Kabashi Arrives in North Kordofan State

El-Obeid — Lt. Gen. Shamsuddin Kabashi, member of the Sovereign Council, arrived Wednesday morning in North Kordofan State to participate in peace workshop for Kordofn states.

The peace workshop for Kordofan states starts Wednesday in the presence of the Minister of Federal Government, the governors of North, South and West Kordofan states and the delegation of Forces of Freedom and Change.

According to the follow-up of (Suna) representative in the Secretariat of the government in El-Obeid city, all preparations are completed to start the workshop activities and that native administration, youth, women, pastoralists, farmers, organizations, freedom and change delegation and private sectors will participate in it.

The workshop is an implementation of the recommendations of the recent peace council meeting, which directed to hold workshops in the States to select participants in the peace conference to be held in Khartoum.