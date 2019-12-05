Sudan: Kabashi Arrives in North Kordofan State

4 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Obeid — Lt. Gen. Shamsuddin Kabashi, member of the Sovereign Council, arrived Wednesday morning in North Kordofan State to participate in peace workshop for Kordofn states.

The peace workshop for Kordofan states starts Wednesday in the presence of the Minister of Federal Government, the governors of North, South and West Kordofan states and the delegation of Forces of Freedom and Change.

According to the follow-up of (Suna) representative in the Secretariat of the government in El-Obeid city, all preparations are completed to start the workshop activities and that native administration, youth, women, pastoralists, farmers, organizations, freedom and change delegation and private sectors will participate in it.

The workshop is an implementation of the recommendations of the recent peace council meeting, which directed to hold workshops in the States to select participants in the peace conference to be held in Khartoum.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.