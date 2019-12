Medani — Member of the Sovereign Council Ayesha Musa, arrived in Wad Medani , capital of Gezira State Wednesday to participate in Peace Workshop for states of Gezira , Sennar, Gedaref and White Nile which will take place in the capital of Al-Jazeera State Wad Medani.

She was received at Medani airport by Wali of Gezira State Major General Ahmed Hannan Ahmad Sebair and a number of the State's executive officials.