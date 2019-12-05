Somalia: Suspected Al-Shabaab Member Nabbed in Mogadishu

The Somali security agency has arrested suspected al-Shabaab members on Tuesday in possession of a hand grenade.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said the suspect was arrested while on a mission to carry out attacks and will be brought before the court for charges.

"The security agencies nabbed al-Shabaab terrorist while in a mission to hurl a hand grenade but he was arrested without causing any harm," NISA said on its twitter.

"The relevant agencies will be accountable." It added.

This is the second arrest within a week by Somali security agencies.

On 23rd November a suspect was arrested with help from the public after planting explosives in a parked car in the KM5 Zobe area.

One person was wounded in the vehicle.

The security has been beef up across the capital in the past months with increased checkpoints meant to preempt terror attacks which were frequent.