Sudan: March Demands Justice for Slain Sudan Protestors

4 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Relatives of protestors killed during the popular uprising in Sudan marched to the Presidential Palace, the Council of Ministers, and the offices of the Attorney General and Chief Justice in Khartoum on Tuesday. They demand the formation of an investigation committee of international standards and assurances that those responsible will be punished.

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, the Attorney General, and the Chief Justice calling for the formation of special courts to try all the perpetrators of the massacre on June 3, when government militiamen violently broke up a large sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum.

The memorandum strongly criticises the lack of progress in the court case of the slain protestors.

It was read out in front of the Sovereign Council by the father of killed demonstrator Abbas Farah.

The Sovereign Council, the cabinet and the judiciary all confirmed that they will do what they can to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.