Sudan: Wali Bans Edged Weapons in Red Sea State

4 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — An emergency order from the acting wali (governor) of Red Sea state, Maj Gen Hafiz El Taj bans the carrying of edged weapons in towns.

The order stipulates that anyone in violation will be punished with a fine of SDG 10,000 and six months' imprisonment.

Two weeks ago, tribal violence in Port Sudan cost the lives of six people, and dozens were injured. A joint delegation from the government, the Sovereign Council, and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), brokered a truce signed by representatives of the warring Beni Amer and Hadendawa clans.

Yesterday, the government announced an extension of the truce between the parties to the conflict in the Red Sea state. The government wants all community and native administration leaders in the state to agree on a way to repair the social fabric.

Mohamed Khalil, spokesman for the Khartoum University Lecturers Initiative for Peace and Development in Eastern Sudan, reported at a press conference on Tuesday that it was agreed to hold such a meeting.

A comprehensive conference to discuss security arrangements, peaceful coexistence and development in eastern Sudan will be organised.

