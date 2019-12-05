Sudan: Militia Captain to Hang for West Darfur Murder

El Geneina — A captain in Sudan's notorious Rapid Support Forces government militia was sentenced to death yesterday for the callous murder of a West Darfur man in June.

The Criminal Court of El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, headed by judge Mohamed Abulgasim, passed down a sentence of death by hanging yesterday.

During the case, the court heard evidence that the accused shot Haj El Tahir in the area of Korti, west of El Geneina, in June, and left him to bleed to death.

Witnesses for the prosecution testified that the captain prevented the transfer of the wounded man to the nearest hospital, even though an ambulance unit stationed at the RSF camp in Korti was present and were willing to take El Tahir for treatment.

It is not known whether the captain will appeal the conviction.