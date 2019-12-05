South Africa: Archbishop Tutu Admitted to Hospital

Photo: Elke Wetzig (Elya)/Wikimedia Commons
Archbishop Desmond Tutu (file photo).
5 December 2019
Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation (Cape Town)
press release

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital for treatment of a stubborn infection, Mrs Leah Tutu said today.

The Archbishop has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition.

