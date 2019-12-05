Sudan: Daglo Heads to Chad On Official Visit

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo accompanied by the two members of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman and Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayeshi and Director of Military Intelligence General Jamal Abdul-Majeed left Wednesday to Chad.

Daglo will meet on his one-day official visit with President of Chad Idriss Déby Itno.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council was seen off by member of the Sovereign Council Major General Ibrahim Jaber , Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omar Manis and the Sovereign Council Secretary-General Major General Osama Al-Sidiq Jadalla.