Sudan: Daglo Heads to Chad On Official Visit

4 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo accompanied by the two members of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman and Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayeshi and Director of Military Intelligence General Jamal Abdul-Majeed left Wednesday to Chad.

Daglo will meet on his one-day official visit with President of Chad Idriss Déby Itno.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council was seen off by member of the Sovereign Council Major General Ibrahim Jaber , Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omar Manis and the Sovereign Council Secretary-General Major General Osama Al-Sidiq Jadalla.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.