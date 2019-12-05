Sudan: Hassan Sheikh Idriss Arrives in Dongola

Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Hassan Sheikh Idriss arrived in Dongola, capital of Norhern State Wednesday where he was received at Dongola airport by Wali of the Northern State Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mohamed Hassan al-Sa'auri , members of the State Security Committee and several of leaders and officials.

Hassan Sheikh Idriss and the Wali of the Northern State will address a peace workshop which is part of peace workshops taking in a number of States of Sudan with the participation of members of the Sovereign Council.

SUNA noted to participation of a delegation from River Nile State in the workshop.