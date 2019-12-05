Sudan: Hassan Sheikh Idriss Arrives in Dongola

4 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Hassan Sheikh Idriss arrived in Dongola, capital of Norhern State Wednesday where he was received at Dongola airport by Wali of the Northern State Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mohamed Hassan al-Sa'auri , members of the State Security Committee and several of leaders and officials.

Hassan Sheikh Idriss and the Wali of the Northern State will address a peace workshop which is part of peace workshops taking in a number of States of Sudan with the participation of members of the Sovereign Council.

SUNA noted to participation of a delegation from River Nile State in the workshop.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.