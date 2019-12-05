Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Message From Salva Kiir

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received a message from President of Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit dealing with ongoing arrangements for making a success the peace negotiations between the government and leaders of armed struggle in Juba.

Receiving Advisor of President Kiir for Security Affairs Gulwak Tott at his office the Army's General Command, Al-Burhan underlined government's keenness to achieve peace for people of Sudan , noting that change should be accompanied by peace.

Tott, for his part, affirmed the South of Sudan's keenness and readiness for success of talks and hoped that the coming December 10 round of negotiations be decisive and final and that the 2020 be the year of peace in Sudan.

The South Sudanese presidential advisor pointed out existence of leaders of the armed struggle in Khartoum who were received by government as well as the good spirit the prevailed the meetings was good news about coming peace.