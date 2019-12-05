Sudan: SC Member Says Peace is the Stage's Priority

4 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani. — Member of the Sovereign Council Aayesha Musa Al Saeed underscored that achievement of peace, justice and equality are priorities for the stage to come , indicating that the glorious December revolution came with participation of all components and segments of the society.

Aayesha , in a statement to SUNA pointed to effective role of women and youth in the revolution , calling for concerted efforts for achieving peace throughout Sudan.

The Member of the Sovereign Council stressed the homeland could embrace us all by freedom, justice and peace.

Wali of Gezira State, Major General Ahmed Hannan, for his part, told SUNA that peace was goal of all, military and civilians and that accomplishment of peace could help the country pass into safety , stopping bloodletting and providing resources for development.

