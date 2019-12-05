Gambia: Moving Towards Scrapping the 2013 Attack On Freedom of Expression

4 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Readers would recall that a law was promulgated in 2013 with the aim to punish those who allegedly spread false news through the internet against the government and its officials or incite disaffection against them, caricature them and so on and so forth.

This appears as section 173A of the Information and Communications Act 2013. On Tuesday, the members of the National Assembly debated the objects and reasons of the Information and Communications (Amendment) Bill 2019 laid by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. No single NAM objected to the repealing of what is termed as a draconian Act. If the opinions expressed are to go by, the Deputies will ultimately pass the Bill that seeks to repeal section 173A of the Act.

