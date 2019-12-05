South Africa: A Letter to Parishioners from Archbishop Thabo on Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Photo: Elke Wetzig (Elya)/Wikimedia Commons
Archbishop Desmond Tutu (file photo).
5 December 2019
Anglican Church of Southern Africa (Johannesburg)
press release

Dear Parishioners,

Many of you will have heard that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond has been admitted to hospital for the treatment of what Mama Leah described as a stubborn infection. He has been hospitalised a number of times over the past few years for such infections.

I went to see him this evening, where I found him lucid and engaging. He said he is as good as he can be for an 88-year-old, especially in view of his ill-health in childhood.

When I told him that I had told Leah I was coming to scold him out of hospital, he chuckled warmly, which is a good sign. He also said he apologised for making me do so many hospital visits!

Before leaving, we said the Lord's Prayer together and I gave him a blessing.

Please pray for him, for Mama Leah, for Trevor, Thandi, Nontombi and Mpho and their familes, and for the doctors treating him.

God bless

