Sudan: Aayesha Calls for Concerted Efforts to Achieve Peace

4 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Member of the Sovereign Council Aayesha Musa Al-Saeed has called for concerted efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace , stressing that peace is priority of the government as it is , he explained, people's demand.

She pointed top necessity of cessation of war and that the current stage si stage of construction and solidarity and not stage of acclaim, stressing the state commitment to find means of safe living for Sudanese people.

The member of the Sovereign Council affirmed necessity of heightening values of transparency , frankness and openness in the workshop's discussions.

She elaborated that the workshops being held in the various states of Sudan aim to engage the concerned stakeholders and express their desires through their participation in the peace conference scheduled to take place in Khartoum later.

Aayesha praised South Sudan efforts on Juba negotiations , calling for engagement of women, youth , displaced people , writers and intellectuals in the workshop's groups of discussion.

Wali of Gezira State, Major General Ahmed Hannan expressed pleasure over convocation of workshop in Gezira State and emphasized the State support to all efforts aim to achieve durable peace in the country.

It is worth mentioning that 200 participants hailed from States of Sennar, Gezira , Gedarif and White Nile representing youth, women, Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC), pastoralists , herders and native administration are taking part in the workshop.

