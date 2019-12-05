Sudan: RF Adheres to Juba Agreement and Postpones Appointment of Governors

The Revolutionary Front, on Wesdnesday, affirmed adherence to Juba Agreement which stipulates the postponement of appointment of the Walis (governors) and the Transitional Legislative Council until final peace agreement is reached.

The Head of the RF Legislative Council, Al-Tom Hajo addressing SUNA Forum has, categorically, rejected the Appointment of the Walis of the States and the Legislative Council before signing the final peace agreement.

Hajo underlined that a delegation from the Revolutionary Front met the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lit.General, Shams Edeen Kabbashi to discussJuba Agreement and the necessity for supporting the mediators in Juba Forum.

He affirmed the front's commitment to support the Transitional Government.