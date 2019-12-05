Sudan: Merghani Affirms the Needs for Scientific Research in Food Safety

Khartoum — Undersecretary for economic research in the ministry of finance Maki Merghani affirmed the needs for scientific research in food chains safety.

Merghani called for benefiting from the experience of international institutions such as EU on issues related to food safety standard pointing out to the importance of food control that imported from abroad particularly that Sudan spends lot of money for importing imputes used in human food and fodder.

In his address before the thinking Meeting entitled "Safety Food granting Productive Citizen" launched Wednesday at ministry of finance premises, Merghani said" it is importance to establish institutions to complete food safety and implementing health standard relevance to food processing that effect other sectors such as, health, water and education."

For his part head of the administration for public planning and polices, Dr. Abdel Atti Jabir told the Meeting attendees that this thinking meeting launces in the context of macroeconomic policy linked to sustainable development program suggested in the annual budget of the year 2020.

He said his administration is preparing to complete an economic review for the year 2018 which would avail database in all economic aspects.

The thinking meeting has focused on five working papers ranged from, diseases and their relations to food up to the role of Standard and Metrology in food safety control.