Gambia: Police Raise Concern Over Roadshows, Carnivals Without Permit

4 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia Police Force have raised concern over the frequent roadshows conducted by individuals or groups.

They said this is a gateway for thieves to make their way out to steal from nearby entities.

A statement received from the Police Spokesperson ASP Lamin Njie, states that the office of the Inspector General of Police has noted with deep concern, the habit of some individuals and groups in conducting processions, carnivals and roadshows along public highways without applying for a Police permit as prescribed by Law; that it has been observed recently that during such roadshows, certain unscrupulous individuals seize the opportunity to engage in pick-pocketing, extortion, vandalism and other related negative vices.

According to the statement, such activities cause traffic congestions and pose serious safety concerns to other members of the public; that consequently, the Inspector General's Office wishes to urge the general public particularly organizers of events, to comply with procedures in applying for Police permit as this will ensure the necessary security and will put traffic control in place to allow the smooth and peaceful conduct of activities.

The statement concluded that the cooperation and understanding of the general public is highly solicited in this endeavor.

