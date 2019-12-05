Sudan: Tawer - Negotiated Methodology Reached

4 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The 7th joint meeting of the Negotiation Committee chaired by the Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Siddig agreed, Wednesday, on the negotiation methodology and the work papers were worked out in different negotiation fields.

Tawer underlined in a press statement that the papers which prepared by the concerned experts, will be tabled before the meeting of the Higher Council of Peace, next Saturday, for approval.

The meeting includes, the Member of the Sovereign Council, Lit.General, Yasir Al-Atta, Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Saleh, Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omar Manis and a number of the concerned experts of the related ministries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.