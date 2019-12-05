Sudan: Tawer - Negotiated Methodology Reached

Khartoum — The 7th joint meeting of the Negotiation Committee chaired by the Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Siddig agreed, Wednesday, on the negotiation methodology and the work papers were worked out in different negotiation fields.

Tawer underlined in a press statement that the papers which prepared by the concerned experts, will be tabled before the meeting of the Higher Council of Peace, next Saturday, for approval.

The meeting includes, the Member of the Sovereign Council, Lit.General, Yasir Al-Atta, Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Saleh, Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omar Manis and a number of the concerned experts of the related ministries.