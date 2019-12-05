Sudan: The United States to Elevate Diplomatic Representation With Sudan

Khartoum, 4-12-2019 (SUNA)- Sudan And the United states of America have decided to elevate their diplomatic representation to ambassadorial level, up from charge d'affaires that was the norm for the last twenty three years.

Michael R. Pompeo, the US Secretary of State issued a statement on Wednesday saying the Department of State warmly welcomes Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdouk on his first visit to the United states of America.

"Today, we are pleased to announce that the United States and Sudan have decided to initiate the process of exchanging ambassadors after a 23-year gap." The statement said.

It added that this decision was a meaningful step forward in strengthening the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement the vast reforms under the political agreement and constitutional declaration of August 17, 2019.

The statement said since his August 21 appointment, Prime Minister Hamdouk has led Sudan's transitional government, installed a civilian cabinet, and made key personnel changes to break with the policies and practices of the previous regime.

It said the prime minister has demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with armed opposition groups, established a commission of inquiry to investigate violence against protestors, and committed to holding democratic elections at the end of the 39-month transition period.

"The United States remains a steadfast partner of the Sudanese people and their pursuit of peace, security, prosperity, democracy, and equality." The statement said.