Nigeria: Former Registrar Outlines Challenges Facing Universities

5 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — A former registrar of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Mr. Tony Dogun-ll has said that Nigerian universities are facing the challenge of depressed quality of graduates, social vices, academic corruption and inability of fostering skills development and entrepreneurship.

Delivering a lecture at the 7th Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) Registry Lecture in Kaduna with theme 'Enthroning High Performance Culture in University Administration; A New Direction', he said to overcome the competitive and destructive changing environment of the 21st century, Professional University Administrators (PUAs) must be inspired and motivated by high performance culture.

"The teaching and non-teaching staff, especially the PUAs, must carry out their duties skillfully and competently in modeling the values, behaviors and skills of the officer cadets to meet the requirements of well-groomed military officers for the profession."

He then tasked the administrators to embrace best practices for improving their performance in the discharge of their duties.

