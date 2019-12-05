Sudan: Hajo - Next stage is peace and re-construction

4 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Legislative Council of the Revolutionary Front , Tom Hajo said that the next stage is peace, and reconstruction, calling on all to mobilize efforts to push forward the peace process.

"The issue of peace is a matter of procedures, but, as a decision, we are practicing peace now," he told reporters, Wednesday.

Hajo reiterated that the RF inaugurated the National Peace Commission and started to form peace committees.

He revealed that a complementary delegation of justice and Equality will arrive in the country next Saturday.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.