Sudan: Hajo - Next stage is peace and re-construction

Khartoum — Chairman of the Legislative Council of the Revolutionary Front , Tom Hajo said that the next stage is peace, and reconstruction, calling on all to mobilize efforts to push forward the peace process.

"The issue of peace is a matter of procedures, but, as a decision, we are practicing peace now," he told reporters, Wednesday.

Hajo reiterated that the RF inaugurated the National Peace Commission and started to form peace committees.

He revealed that a complementary delegation of justice and Equality will arrive in the country next Saturday.