Sudan: RF denies connection to Port Sudan incidents

- The political Secretary of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (RF), Abdulwahab Jamil has strongly denied any link to the events that took place in the city of Port Sudan last month.

Jamil, one of the prominent leaders of the RF Sudanese People's Liberation Front , East Sudan, told reporters in SUNA Forum, Wednesday, that his front has nothing to do with any infiltrated person , describing Port Sudan incidents as "regretful".

He called on the government to carry out an independent investigation, in this connection.

On the statement issued by the Eritrean Foreign Ministry on Port Sudan incidents events, Jamil underlined that the front rejects any interference in internal affairs.

"The government must be careful and remove all these risks" He warned.

Jameel accused elements related to the former regime of masterminding these events.