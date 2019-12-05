Malawi/Comoros: Malawi U-20 in Winning Start, Mwaungulu Hat-Trick Humiliates Comoros

5 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Under-20 national football team has had a winning start at the Cosafa Championship with a 4-0 rout over Comoros in a match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

Malawi U-20 demolishes Comoros at Cosafa Perfect start for Malawi U-20

Striker Patrick Mwaungulu of Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves was a toast of the day with his hat-trick, the first at regional youth championship.

Another goal came frim midfielder Francisco Madinga of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

In later kick-off, hosts Zambia also made a roaring start following a 5-0 win over Botswana in their opening Group A match.

Zambia top Group A on goal difference tied on 3 points with Malawi .

The hosts play Comoros in their penultimate Group A match on December 7 before facing Malawi on December 9 at Nkoloma Stadium.

Only the three group winners and best runner-up advance to the semifinals on December 12.

