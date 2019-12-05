Liberia: Sen Victor V. Watson Completes Senate's 30-Member Team

Newly inducted Senator of Grand Cape Mount County, Victor Varney Watson, has paid special tribute to his kinsmen, the late Senator Edward Boakai Dagoseh and current Senator, Varney G. Sherman, for "ably representing the County at the Legislature."

The Senate's youngest new member, who won the recent by-election to re-place the late Dagoseh, former chair of the Senate committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, promised to work cooperatively with his colleagues, and further assured them that once there is a legislation in the interest of the country, especially his county, his cooperation is 'yes.'

Senator Watson also assured fellow Cape Mountainians that their decision to prefer him as their Senator is the best ever.

Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie, who re-echoed his statement during the induction of Montserrado County Senator, Abe Darius Dillon, also urged Senator Watson to always seek guidance of his most senior colleagues about any issue confronting him, official or personal.

"My dear colleagues in this Chamber, we have one bible, which is the standing rules of the Senate: we also rely on precedent cases in conducting business," Senator Chie said. He then asked Senator Watson to take note that the Senate is a political house, and that some of their actions are influenced by politics.

Pro Temp Chie informed him that by the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature, the Leadership of the Senate will place him on some of the Senate committees, through which he will be expected to exercise one of his oversight responsibilities over agencies in the other two branches of the government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We expect that you will join other Senators to review legislation on currency hoarding, laws that will make it easy for the Central Bank to print and replace existing banknotes, to print new family of currency in a responsible, but discrete manner, as is done in other countries," Senator Chie reminded Sen. Watson.

He emphasized that, "Here, politics will not help you, but remember that politics is numbers; you must always maintain a good relationship with your colleagues."

The induction of Senator Watson who is the lone (Muslim) among 29 Christians, now completes the number of 30 Senators duly seated.

The Late Senator Dagoseh

Senator Dagoseh died on June 1, 2019 at a hospital in Monrovia due to cancer disease. He died with a little more than a year left to complete his nine-year term as Senior Senator of Grand Cape Mount County.

Dagoseh was elected to the Senate in 2011, but took office during the seating of the 53rd Legislature in January 2012. He was the founding chairman of the Public Accounts and Expenditure Committee of the Legislature and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget. Up to the time of his death, he was chairman of the Grand Cape Mount County Legislative Caucus.

Meanwhile, Senator Dagoseh was among the 8 senators suspended from the Unity Party (UP) in early April 2019, in connection with the impeachment verdict handed down against Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh.

His death gave raise the holding of the senatorial by-election in the county.