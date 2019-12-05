Liberia: House Eulogizes Brumskine

Members of the House of Representatives observed a moment of silence as they eulogize the Late Cllr. Brumskine.

A manly and grief-stricken moment of silence was observed by members of the House of Representatives for the fallen former Senate President Pro Tempore and Grand Bassa County former Senator Charles W. Brumskine, a lawyer by profession. He died at 68.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 the 2nd day of the Extraordinary Sitting, the lawmakers regardless of their political, religious and ethnic backgrounds, slightly bowed their heads, and shortly after House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, directed the House Acting Judiciary Committee Chairman, Kanie Wesso, to express sympathy on behalf of that august body.

Wesso, also a lawyer by profession, is the Representative of Gbarpolu County District #2. He described the Late Brumskine as a "brilliant counselor."

Speaker Bhofal Chambers (CDC) and Deputy Speaker Prince Moye (UP) also observed a moment of silence

"On behalf of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, we say we are very sorry - have our biggest sympathy, and may his soul and those who have died before him, rest in perfect peace. We call on our colleagues to stand for a moment of silence as we remember our former colleague from the Senate. We also call on our colleagues to participate in the funeral rites until the Late Brumskine is laid to rest," Rep. Wesso said.

The House eulogy for the Late Brumskine became necessary following a communication from the Chairman of the Grand Bassa County Legislative Caucus, in which he regretfully informed the Lower House on the passing of the statesman.

"For, and on behalf of the people of Bassa, and the Legislative Caucus of the County, we regret to officially inform you of the death of an astute son and statesman of the County, the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine," wrote Thomas A. Goshua, II, Grand Bassa County District #4 Representative.

The former Grand Bassa County Senator died Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2019 in the United States of America following a protracted illness.

Cllr. Brumskine served as President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate from August 1997 up to his resignation in August 1999.

According to a press statement from the Senate, it was during the tenure of the late Pro-tempore that the Parliamentary practice for majority and minority leaderships of the Senate was re-established.

Brumskine also served as standard bearer/political leader and founding father of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) from 2005 - 2019. As standard bearer, He emerged 3rd, 4th and 3rd in the 2005, 2011 and 2017 presidential elections, respectively.

According to the attached protocol for the repose of the remains of Cllr. Brumskine, the body arrived on Wednesday, Deember 4, from the USA around 6:30 p.m.

The signing of the book of condolence will be held at the Rotunda of the Capitol Building from Tuesday - Wednesday, December 10 - 11. The body will be removed from Samuel Stryker Funeral Home, and laid in State at the Rotunda of the Capitol Building on Thursday, December 12, and wake keeping will be held the same day at Bethel Cathedral of Hope in Congo Town.

Funeral will be held on Friday, December 13 at the Bethel Church and, on Saturday, December 14, there will be a procession of the body from Stryker to Grand Bassa County. On the same day, the body will be laid in State in the Unification Pavilion, Buchanan City, and then interment and repast will follow thereafter.