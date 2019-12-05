Nigeria: Group to Honour 'Community Pillars'

5 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

An Abuja based non-profit research and training organisation, Community Development Institute (CDI) Nigeria, is set to honour organisations that promote leadership, creativity and innovation in tackling community and social development challenges in the country.

In a statement by the group's executive director, Ogara Andrew, the winner of 2019 Award of Excellence for Leadership in Sustainable Community and Social Development, tagged Community Pillar Awards would be honoured at a ceremony in Abuja in February 2020.

He said the institute presents awards to individuals, organizations, corporate bodies and governments in recognition of their contributions, and achievements in the field and in advancing improvement in the welfare and quality of life of people and communities.

He said many communities are faced with diverse development challenges that ranged from widespread poverty to increasing social and economic inequality and even violent extremism.

"Expectedly, the award committee sat this year and after an extensive and objective deliberation on the entries received and the various media reports, 'unanimously' scored "Community Choose-Your-Project Initiative", - an innovative development model launched in Anambra State in 2016 by Governor Willie Obiano, very high," he said.

"What it means is that this year's award went to a government leader who through his unique development model, which is a departure from governments' traditional approach to development, has made a demonstrable and measurable difference in improving the quality of life of people and communities of the state," he said.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

