South Africa: Alleged Sex Offender Willem Breytenbach Granted R50 000 Bail With Conditions

Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach has been granted R50 000 bail during his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate Ronel Oliver on Thursday granted bail with conditions, which include that Breytenbach signs in at a police station three times a week, and remains in the Groot Brak area. He must also surrender his passport and not have contact with complainants.

The State did not oppose bail.

Breytenbach faces charges of sexual and indecent assault. The first alleged offence took place in 1997. It is expected that more charges will be added.

The court also ruled that Breytenbach can be photographed, but no videos may be taken. Witnesses may not be named.

The case has been postponed to February 4 next year for further investigation.

Breytenbach, who is a former Media24 executive, teacher and digital entrepreneur, was arrested at his psychiatrist's practice in Hartenbos, close to Mossel Bay, on Tuesday.

He was then taken to the Mossel Bay police station to be processed, before being transported to Cape Town, where he is being held at the Central Police Station.

Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggest first accused Breytenbach of raping him in 1997 when he was 17 years old, and serialised it in a podcast.

The copywriter has given express permission that he can be named.

News24 previously reported that Breytenbach was a journalist at Die Burger and in charge of a school newspaper project for Media24 when the incident happened.

Three more men have also opened cases against Breytenbach.

Breytenbach has also been accused of sexually molesting several schoolboys at least three schools where he taught from 1989 to 1994, among them Grey College in Bloemfontein.

