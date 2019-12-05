Tanzania: Clerics Call for Support of Govt in Fight Against Gender Violence

Photo: Pixabay
...
5 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

Religious leaders have urged their followers to support the government in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

Rev Christosiler Kalata from the Lutheran Church of Tanzania in the Eastern and Coast Diocese said religious leaders had a key role to play in the war on GBV.

He made the remarks yesterday during a workshop which brought together various religious leaders to formulate a joint strategy for managing and promoting the wellbeing of Tanzanian girls organised by Tanzania Ending Child Marriage Network (TECMN).

"We need to wake up and restore national values, especially to continue the fight against domestic and genderbased violence experienced by girls and women," he said.

He further noted as religious leaders they were supposed to participate in raising public awareness and taking action against GBV through their teachings.

For his part, Imam Mursalina Mavere from Magomeni, said ethics began in childhood and even in religious teachings, so society was directed to respect to girls and women.

"Community in general must change and continue protecting children from child marriage which hampers many young women's dreams," he said.

TECMN Coordinator Jackson Sungusia said the network for eradicating child marriage united the government and other stakeholders to end child marriage and all other forms of violence facing girls and women.

