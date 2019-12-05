Ghana: Wenchi Gets Ultra-Modern Physiotherapy Centre

Wenchi — An ultra-modern physiotherapy centre built at the cost of €200,000 has been inaugurated at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

The project, initiated in 2017, funded by the German government and Ghanaian community based in Germany, was to complement the work at the orthopaedic unit of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital to improve the overall quality of healthcare delivery of the people in the area.

The President of the Ghanaian community in Germany, Mr Kwame Abrefa Busia, through his influence secured the funding for the project after ensuring the construction of a Urology Ward and a hostel for the same hospital in 2015.

At a ceremony to present the keys of the building to the management of the hospital, Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, appealed to citizens especially to impact lives in society.

The Bishop noted one of the ultimate ways one could demonstrate true love to mankind was emulate the shining examples of Mr Busia, saying he has truly improved the welfare of the poor and vulnerable in the country.

He admonished the staff and management of the hospital to eschew all forms of indiscipline and render quality service to the people as had been the vision of the facility.

The Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Kwakye Afriyie, said the Wenchi Polyclinic would soon be operationalised to complement the effort of the Methodist hospital to further enhance the health needs of the people.

He entreated the management of the centre to take good care of it with regular maintenance to ensure its longevity.

Mr Busia also called on the management of the hospital to demonstrate transparency in their activities so as to win the trust of the financiers who may be considering another project for the hospital.

Nana Antoa Sramangyadua III, queen mother of Wenchi, commended Mr Busia and the Ghanaian community in Germany for remembering their citizens back home, stressing that their act of kindness would go a long way to improve on the health needs of the people.