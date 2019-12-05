Tanzania: Forum to Hold AGM to Deliberate On Development Projects

Development Forum (KDF) plans to hold an annual general meeting (AGM) this month in Moshi Municipal Council in Kilimanjaro Region.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Anna Mghwira is expected to grace the event in the region. The former forum chairman, Mr Cleopa Msuya, revealed this in Dar es Salaam yesterday while briefing journalists on the event.

Mr Msuya, who is also a former Prime Minister, noted that he would deliver a keynote address on economic opportunities and challenges in Kilimanjaro Region.

He said the main agenda for the annual meeting included receiving and considering the account of the forum for the preceding period, receive the executive committee's report on activities of the preceding period, elect officers and other members of the board of governors and receive and consider proposed constitution amendments.

He noted that the forum aimed at promoting economic growth and re-molding of the regional economy to respond to contemporary economic concerns and a global framework.

KDF is operating under two groups, including observing domestic governance and partner with other institutions in identifying priority areas to invest.

"We support the pace of our President John Magufuli to bring new hope to Tanzanians and we will continue cooperating with our government in the development of Tanzanians," he said.

For his part, former executive officer Ambassador Fadhili Mbaga said KDF was working to influence investors to invest in various projects in the country, including influencing the cultivation of vanilla crop from Bukoba to Kilimanjaro Region, which he said had been successful.

Vice-Chairman Arnold Kileo said KDF participated in various sectors of the economy like health, education, including preparing for regional projects.

KDF is the outcome of a national development dialogue on social and economic development of the Kilimanjaro Region.

The dialogue was initiated and organised by Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation in Moshi in 2000.

KDF was designed to work with regional government authorities and civil society organisations, including nongovernmental organisations to promote programmes and projects that boosted the economy.