South Africa: Protesting Foreign Nationals Held At Repatriation Centre Have Legal Status to Be in SA - Home Affairs

5 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

The Department of Home Affairs has announced it has verified the status of foreign nationals who protested outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pretoria in November.

A total of 224 women, 169 children and seven men are being held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre pending a verification process by the department.

In a statement issued on Thursday, it said the foreign nationals have legal status to be in the country.

"Some are documented refugees, while others are documented asylum seekers. The department is encouraging and assisting these foreign nationals to return to their places of residences in South Africa."

It added the foreign nationals who left the centre had done so out of their own volition.

"The department continues to encourage foreign nationals, who are in the country legally, to return to their places of residence."

News24 previously reported more than 180 refugees were charged with trespassing after they allegedly forced their way onto the UN property on November 14.

When the police attempted to remove them, they were met with violent resistance.

Gauteng police said 24 police officers were injured during the operation, as many of the refugees had resisted arrest and fought back.

They threw rocks, cans of food, water buckets and other items at police officers, while others sat on the ground refusing to leave.

The group of 189 accused were split into six groups and appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

In a separate incident, earlier this week, the City of Cape Town said it was applying for an urgent interdict to prevent a group of foreign nationals from continuing their "sit-in" at the Central Methodist Mission church and for allegedly flouting health and safety by-laws, News24 reported.

The City wants the national and Western Cape police commissioners to use their powers of arrest in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, and for the Department of Home Affairs to do its work in terms of the Immigration Act, including using its powers of arrest.

The papers were served at the church on Greenmarket Square on Monday. The papers labelled the operation on October 30, to remove the group from their sit-in close to the Waldorf Arcade, as a "failure".

This was because the department had not arrived at Cape Town Central police station to start the process of establishing the immigration status of the 101 people arrested as expected.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.