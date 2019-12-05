South Africa: Winde's Western Cape Safety Plan Requires a Break With the Past

opinion

More of the same doesn't instil confidence when the list of the 'top 10 stations' for murder, accounting for almost half of all murders in the Western Cape annually, has remained unchanged since 2013/2014.

There are numerous aspects of Premier Alan Winde's "Western Cape Safety Plan -- Working Document" that are to be welcomed. The document's framing of the underlying causes of crime and violence is sound. The document's welcome, pointed focus on evidence-led, data-driven, flexible and adaptive implementation will hopefully apply pressure on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to adopt the same.

The enhanced enforcement numbers and investigative capacity to be provided by the province, if strategically deployed, is likely to also have a positive impact. We trust that the province, unlike the SAPS, will regularly make deployment numbers public.

That said, in reading the document one is mainly left with a sense of déjà vu, a sense of more of the same.

All 10 of these stations are to be found in the...