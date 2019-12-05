Ghana: Stanbic Bank Gives Gh₵80,000 to support Baby With Heart Disease

5 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Stanbic Bank Ghana has provided GH₵80,000 to support the heart operation of Abdul Yusuf Rauf, a two-month-old baby suffering from heart disease.

Staff of the Stanbic Bank Ghana contributed GH₵40,000, while the bank topped up with GH₵40, 000.

Rauf, born on September 9, 2019, has been diagnosed of a critical congenital heart disease and would need about $27,000 to enable him undergo heart operation outside the country to save his life.

The Head of Marketing and Communication of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mawuko Afadzinu, explaining the reason why the bank decided to support the operation, said Rauf's mother, Sulemana Maria, is a customer of the bank.

He said some few weeks ago, Rauf's mother, Madam Maria, applied for a GH₵30,000 loan to seek urgent medical attention for her son, but the amount she requested could barely cover 23 per cent of the total treatment cost.

To help save Rauf's life, Mr Afadzinu said the Stanbic Bank staff personally contributed GH₵40,000 and the management also decided to add GH₵40, 000.

The Managing Director of Stanbic Ghana Limited, Andani Alhassan, in his remarks said the bank was not only concerned about profits, but impacting the society in which the bank operated.

He said the management of the bank was touched by Rauf's plight and offered to add GH₵40,000 to the same amount contributed by the staff.

Mr Andani said it was important to support Madam Maria to save the life of her baby, adding that "who knows, baby Rauf can become the Managing Director of a bank or become the President of the country."

Madam Maria expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank and its staff for promptly donating to save the life of her baby.

In a related development, the staff of Stanbic Bank presented a cheque for GH₵22,850.00 to Ms Rosa Monique Emefa Djangba, who is suffering from an auto immune disease, to enable her undergo treatment.

