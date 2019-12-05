Ghana: Manyara Donates Gh¢20,000 to Complete Police Station

5 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Manyara Association in Accra and Tema, has gone to the aid of the people of Manyoro, a village in the Kassena-Nankana East Municipality of the Upper East Region to help build a police post.

The gesture followed an appeal made by the chief of the area, Pe Dr Pwakweah Atudiwe Atudipare Manchi III, for support to complete a stalled police station project, initiated by residents through communal labour.

The group has thus presented a cash donation of GH¢20,000 to the chief to realise the dream and combat crime in the vicinity.

Chairman of the group, Mr James Adolf Apuri, making the presentation, believed it was high time citizens complemented the government's effort in the national development agenda.

In his view, "Government can no longer do everything for the people, and citizens must be ready and willing to support themselves in their own small way to bring about progress."

Mr Apuri lauded the chief of the area for the many projects undertaken to improve resident's welfare, pledging the full support of the association to advance growth in the community.

He further appealed to natives of the community, both home and abroad to rally behind the chief to initiate more developmental projects.

On his part, Pe Manchi III expressed gratitude for the donation saying, "This is an affirmation of our collective search and vision for peace and development for our native land."

He was hopeful that the example by the association would inspire other natives of Manyoro in other parts of the country to come to the community's aid and realise the common vision of Manyoro.

Pe Manchi III, who is the new Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Cape Coast, advised residents particularly the youth to show courage and eschew all negative habits that would impede the area's progress saying, "Let us refuse to be discouraged by our past slumber, ineptitude, rancor and bitterness and rise up with positive thinking towards developing our homeland."

He also used the occasion to invite all natives of the land to this year's Fao festival in December.

