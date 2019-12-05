Ghana: Pres Cuts Sod for Gh¢300m Ningo-Prampram Sea Defence Wall

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday cut the sod for the construction of a GH¢300 million sea defence wall at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region to address the problem of sea erosion in the area.

The five-kilometre sea defence would be constructed from Ningo to Prampram to address the problem which has, over the years, become a major concern for the chiefs and people in both communities.

"Ningo-Prampram is potentially one of the tourist destinations in our country and it cannot be a proper tourist area if we don't do something about the erosion. That is why we have made this decision.

"We are not just responding to the erosion but the contract also calls for the reclamation of the land and the establishment," he said and indicated that although the project would cost the government a lot of money, it was the expectation of the government that the contractors would work on schedule and within the budget.

The sod-cutting ceremony was part of the final day activities to draw down the curtain on the President's three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

President Akufo-Addo said the development of Ningo-Prampram was dear to him, since it was the hometown of his wife, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

In response to demands for roads in the area, the President said the Roads and Highways Minister would soon visit the chiefs and people of the area to explain his plans for roads and bridges in the area.

He further touched on calls for the creation of a separate district for Ningo, away from Prampram, and noted that under the country's laws, two districts could not be created from the same constituency.

He, however, pledged to support calls for the creation of separate constituencies for Ningo and Prampram to facilitate the creation of two separate districts for the two towns.

"All of us will do our best to urge the Electoral Commission to see to it that the two constituencies come up to enable the two districts to come into being.

"As the matters to do with you are always present in my house, so you know that I will never forget Ningo or Prampram," he said.

President Akufo-Addo, in another development, inspected the progress of work on the GH¢87 million dual-carriage road linking Teshie to Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA).

He also called on the La Traditional Council to extend condolence on the demise of the La Mantse.