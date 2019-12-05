Ghana: WIUC Students Challenged to Transform Communities

Wisconsin International University College (WIUC) held its 12th congregation on Saturday with the first batch of students graduating from the School of Communication Studies and School of Nursing.

Held on the theme "Quality Education: Role of Tertiary Institutions," a total of 779 students graduated including 52 diploma students, 613 degree students and 144 post-graduate students.

The guest speaker, Dr Ngozi E.Egbuna challenged the graduands to utilise the knowledge they acquired to transform their communities and countries at large.

She said, acquiring a certificate was not enough but using the skills and knowledge to fix societal issues would go a long way to ensure the years spent in school was beneficial.

"The focus of university training is not only the acquisition of quality education through knowledge, it is the development of analytical problem-solving skills which will allow you to deal with the problems that you might encounter in future," she stated.

She added that, the training was meant to provide them with the resilience to withstand the challenges in society and provide solutions that would foster development.

"Graduates have an obligation to be relevant and contribute to the progress of society. You have the responsibility to your community, country and the world as a whole, no matter what your personal aspirations are," she stressed.

According to her, the challenge was to take the years of university education and the unique personal passions they have nurtured to do something relevant and leave a legacy with them.

The academic training at Wisconsin she said prepared the graduands to fix the problems of their communities, countries, Africa and the world at large.

Vice Chancellor for WIUC, Prof. Obeng Mireku said the university had been in existence for only 20 years but currently one of the leading universities in the country.

Graduating for the first time, students from the Schools of Nursing and Communication Studies which are flagship programmes he said would make a huge impact on the industry going forward.

"We would continue working hard to produce very unique graduates that would impact on sectors of the economy," he stated.

He also encouraged the graduands to utilise the knowledge they acquired to create jobs and also become very useful to society.